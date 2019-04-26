Robert Floyd Schuit

March 17, 1931 - April 18, 2019

RACINE – Robert F. Schuit, 88, passed away at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on April 18, 2019 with his family at his side.

Robert was born in Racine to the late Jacob and Alvina (nee LeMay) Schuit on March 17, 1931. He served in the United States Navy from August 16, 1951 until September 29, 1955 during the Korean War. He was stationed on the USS Caliente. In Racine on October 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Thieman.

Bob was employed by Hamilton Beach Company and retired from the Peter C. Beck Company. He was a member of the VFW, Post 1391. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and loved the Chicago Cubs. Robert was a kind and fun loving man. Bob was witty with a great sense of humor, telling jokes and quick with one-liners. He adored his family and pets. Bob was happiest when he was spending time with his family.

Bob will be dearly missed by his best friend and love of his life, Marge; children: Sandy (Jim) Spielmann, Scott (Christine) Schuit, and Sherri (Jim) Barrette; grandsons: Ben and Zach Barrette; sister-in-law, Betty Schuit; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and his grand-pets: Ty, Rocky, and Bear. Robert is preceded in death by three brothers: Vince, Rick, and Jake Schuit, and one sister, Cena Kennedy.

A private service of committal with full military honors was held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to one's favorite veterans organization or animal charity have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of the third floor ICU at the Cardio Vascular Institute of Ascension – All Saints Hospital for their superb care of Bob and for their kind compassion given to his family.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361