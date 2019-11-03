Robert G. Raschleger Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Raschleger Sr..
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert G. Rashleger Sr.

RACINE - Robert G. Rashleger Sr., 92, passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral service will be held, in the funeral home, on Saturday, November 9th, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Molter officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.