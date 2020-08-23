Robert G. Reilly

October 31, 1930 - August 21, 2020

RACINE - Robert George Reilly, age 89, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Geneseo, IL, October 31, 1930, son of the late George and Dorothy (Nee:Lucas) Reilly.

Bob proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served for twenty years retiring as Boatswain Mate First Class. On May 1, 1953, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Ayers and they were married for nearly 62 years before she passed away March 13, 2015. Following his service in the Navy Bob was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years retiring in 1990. Always needing to stay active Bob then drove school bus for 13 years. He was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. He and Rose enjoyed Bingo and trips to Las Vegas. Bob called Bingo and became affectionately known as "Bingo Bob". In 2013 he took as he described "The Best Trip Ever!" when he was escorted by a friend on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Bob also enjoyed making McNamara lace for boats. Above all he treasured time spent with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Leanne (Francis) Zurawski, Gregg (Jane) Reilly, Carleen (Scott) Bull; 12 grandchildren, Adam (Nyla) Zurawski, Terasa (Jeremy) Haase, Andrew Zurawski, Alaina Zurawski, Amanda and Jessica Reilly, Melissa (Mike) Pelletier, Ryan Arndt, Erin Blakley, Jeremy (Trysta) Bull, Nathan Bull, Joshua Bull; 14 great grandchildren; in-laws: JoAnne Quinn, John Ayers, and Bonnie Ayers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his infant brother, James and daughter-in-law, Kathy Reilly.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 9:30 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Bob's doctors and healthcare workers for their loving and compassionate care.

