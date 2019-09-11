Robert G. Zarek

June 22, 1948 - September 7, 2019

Robert G. Zarek, 71, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Born on June 22, 1948 in West Bend, Wisconsin, he was the son of Eugene and Darlene (nee Berkowski) Zarek. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from St. Mary's High School, Class of 1966. He was a high school athlete, All Area Quarterback and Track and Field State Champion.

Robert was a life-long resident of Burlington and was the owner and operator of Zarek Appraisal. He was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a servant at church. He was very concerned for the unborn. Always the generous type, he loved God, was a steward to the elderly and was loved by all who met him. Family was very important to him and he always had time for people- -he could never say "no" to people. He enjoyed sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks, and loved playing and watching golf. He also enjoyed going to Potowatomi with friends, was an avid coin collector and a great tipper.

Robert was survived by his siblings, Marykaye (Dan) Blott, Jim (Donna) Zarek, Paul (Joan) Zarek and Annmarie (Nick) Wiemer; and nieces and nephews, Ben Blott, Adam (Erin) Blott, Jessie (Adam) Miller, Kristi (Kevin) Wright, John Zarek, Billy Zarek, Andy Zarek, Nicholas Wiemer and Ali Wiemer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Cardio Vascular ICU along with the doctors and nurses at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church at 108 McHenry St. in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 3 until 6 PM at St. Mary Immaculate Church in Good Shephard Chapel. A private burial is pending.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com