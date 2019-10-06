Robert (Bob) H. Markus

February 3, 1938, - September 29, 2019

RACINE - Robert (Bob) H. Markus, age 81, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lake View Place in Fond du Lac, WI. He was born in Racine on Feb. 3, 1938, to Alex and Margaret Markus.

Bob met the love of his life, Alice Herdt, at St. Catherine's High School. They married on Feb. 7, 1959, and were inseparable through Alice's passing in Feb. 2018. Bob cared for Alice at home during the onset of Parkinsons, and was by her side every day of her residence at Lakeshore Manor.

Bob's life was family, friends and church. Favorite memories include times spent with close friends Rose and Al Bratton, Bob and Alice's siblings and spouses, and his "light of my life" grandchildren.

Bob retired as Vice President, Finance after a 30-year career at Jacobsen/Textron, and was a CPA and volunteer treasurer of parish associations. He and Alice were most recently members of St. Paul the Apostle and remained Communion distributors and confirmation teachers for decades.

Bob will be missed by daughters Kathleen (Rick) Ambrose, Susan (Doug) Shireman and son Tim (Lorie) Markus, "coffee buddy" Rose Bratton; sister Mary Ann Bruzas and sister-in-law Gail Markus; grandchildren Jack, Peter and Lily Shireman, Mindy (Mike) Ramig and Eric Ambrose, great grandchildren Caleb and Brooke Ramig, plus beloved sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by Alice, son Dr. Thomas Markus, brother Bill Markus and his parents.

Special thanks to Rose, Rita, Joan and Mary Ann for regular Bob visits following Alice's passing, and Lake View Place staff for their loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.

Casual attire is welcome. Memorials may be made to Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church to celebrate Bob and Alice's long affiliation with both organizations; or the .

