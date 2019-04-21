Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. "Bob" Marquardt.

Robert "Bob" H. Marquardt

January 23, 1932 - April 15, 2019

RACINE - Robert "Bob" H. Marquardt, age 87, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI, January 23, 1932, son of the late Henry and Agnes (Nee: Schroeder) Marquardt.

He proudly served in the United States Army. On November 14, 1969 at St. Edward Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Suzanne M. Lipp. He was employed at Allen Bradley for forty-five years, retiring in 1997. Bob was a member of NRA and various target shooting groups. More than anything he cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Sue; his children, Kathleen M. (Terry) Brown, Sarah J. Marquardt, Elizabeth A. Marquardt (James Pena); daughter-in-law, Debbie Marquardt; grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Lebsock, Hannah Marquardt (Steve Ziebell), Molly Brown (fiancé, Keaton Kristick), Daniel (Samantha) Marquardt, Nathan (Sarah) Marquardt, Jessie Brown (Annie Moyer); great-grandchildren, Haisley Lebsock, Ethan Marquardt, Coen Marquardt, Lucas Brown; sister, Carol (Dave) Laun; his faithful and furry companion, Guinness; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert A. Marquardt and infant son, William H. Marquardt; and sister, Jacqueline (Hank) Tutino.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com