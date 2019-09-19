Robert "Bob" J. Howe

April 14, 1933 - September 15, 2019

Robert "Bob" J. Howe, 86, of Lyons passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.

Born in Lyons, Wisconsin on April 14, 1933, he was the son of Edward and Cecelia (nee Eisenbart) Howe. He was a life-long resident of Lyons, he graduated from Burlington High School, and worked as a farmer for the majority of his life.

On May 11, 1957 at St. Francis Xavier in Brighton, Robert was united in marriage to Kathleen Meyers. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and bird watching, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Karen (Chris Lovendahl) Howe and Nancy (Michael) Ogas; grandchildren, Nisse Lovendahl, Klaus Lovendahl, Ari Lovendahl, Andrew Ogas, Evan Ogas and Margaret Ogas; and sister, Mary Vanasse. Bob is further survive by brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack Rowe, Lucille Ambrose, Dorothea (Gene) Ehlen, Jack Meyers, Geraldine Ehlen, Mary (Harold) Schoenberg, Ray Meyers, Joan Nineld, Judy Meyers, Don Meyers, Jean (Chuck) Leffelman, and Ken (Kathy) Meyers. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Bill (Mary Lois) Howe, Jim Howe, Carol (Bob) May and Barb Rowe, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert Ambrose, Margie Meyers, Bob Ehlen, Robert Meyers, Nancy Meyers, Tom Nineld, and Clarence Meyers.

The family would like to thank the many people who have helped Bob and his family during his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, WI. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10AM until 11:45AM at the CHURCH.

