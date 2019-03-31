Robert J. Knudson Sr. July 13, 1930 - March 24, 2019 HUDSON, FL – FORMERLY OF RACINE Robert J. Knudson Sr., age 88, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. He was born in Racine, July 13, 1930, son of the late John and Martha (Nee: Hansen) Knudson. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On August 14, 1954 he was united in marriage to Shirley M. Husman who preceded him in death, July 24, 1993. Robert owned and operated Knudson Auto Body for many years. Robert enjoyed old cars, golfing and he loved spending the past twenty-three years of retirement in Hudson, Florida. He will be dearly missed by his children, Robert J. (Debra) Knudson Jr., Dawn L. Knudson, all of Racine; special friend, Connie Trevena of Hudson, FL; his six grandchildren, Robert J. (Katie) Knudson III, Derrick (Tiffany) Knudson, Heather (Nick) Just, Joseph D. Pitts Jr., Angela M. (Robert) Jenkins, Daniel R. (Morgan) Pitts; 13 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Dylan, and Tyler Hughes, Emma and Elly Knudson, Rylee, Laci, Landon, and Anna Knudson, Isabel Just, Olivia Jenkins, Layla and Leo Pitts; other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. George J. Kafer officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 31, 2019