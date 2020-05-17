Robert "Bob" J. Larsen February 15, 1946 - May 10, 2020 RACINE - Life is but a journey which is must too short for us to truly come to cherish. Do not take anything as being forever, because forever is as only as long as today. There are things to hold and things to let go, and letting go doesn't mean you lose, but that you acquire that which has been waiting around the corner. Bob passed away at home surrounding by family on May 10th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, friend, and life long companion, Nancy whom he was married to for 52 years; two daughters, Keri Larsen-Berryhill, her husband Ricky Berryhill and their two children Darian Larsen and Ricky Jr; Lindsay Larsen and her children Dylan and Lyla Kenyon. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kira and his mother Mildred. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran and proud supporter of the Second Amendment. Private services will be held. Relatives and friends may view the service Tuesday, May 19, 4:00 pm CST at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, on the Robert "Bob" J. Larsen page, service, time, and press live stream. Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors, in Union Grove, WI at a later date, yet to be determined. The family would like to thank Dr.Jennifer Brittig (Ascension), Julie (RN) from Ascension at Home-Hospice, and Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home. MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 17, 2020.