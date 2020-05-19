Dr. Robert (Bob) J. LaSelle July 6, 1948 - May 4, 2020 Dr. Robert (Bob) J. LaSelle, Age 71, died in a bicycle accident on May 4, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. Bob was born in Neenah, WI, on July 6, 1948. Bob was a graduate of Neenah High School (class of 1966), and Marquette Dental School (class of 1973). He practiced dentistry at Southwest Dental Group, in Racine, WI, until his retirement in 2005. Bob was a wonderful person, and a loving son and brother. If you were looking for Bob, you could just follow the laughter. There was no one sillier than Bob; yet, he was sensitive, kind, generous, intelligent, and non-judgmental. Bob was blessed to have spent much of his time in his latter years with Mary Sbertoli, of Chicago. Bob truly felt Mary's love and compassion, and appreciated being embraced by her entire family. Bob will remain in the hearts of his brothers: Jim (Kris) LaSelle, Alan LaSelle, Steve LaSelle, Dr. Tom (Linda) LaSelle, and Bill LaSelle; his sister, Carol (Ron) Erickson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives, including his Uncle Bob Oppelt; and also his many friends from Neenah, Racine, and New Mexico (and just about everywhere else Bob spent any amount of time). Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mary (Oppelt) LaSelle, as well as a nephew and great-nephew. No formal gatherings will be held. A guestbook can be found on Legacy.com. Please remember Bob whenever you swing a golf club, hear an "oldies" song, walk the beach, or kick back with a beverage. Bob was deeply loved and will be missed by so many people. Rest in peace Dear Brother.
Published in Journal Times from May 19 to May 24, 2020.