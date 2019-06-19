Robert J. Teska

May 17, 1949 - May 29, 2019

Robert J. Teska, 70, was the light, the love of Eileen's life for more than 50 years. On his way to surprise her by walking to her exercise class, Bob collapsed in front of his residence on a busy Milwaukee street and was helped by numerous caring strangers, including an ER doctor who directed CPR until the paramedics arrived. He died on May 29, 2019, surrounded with love and concern, and he experienced no pain.

Bob and Eileen met on the first day of freshman orientation at Dominican College in 1967 and were married 3 1/2 years later. They traveled the world together as well as hosting dozens of foreign exchange students who remain members of their family. Bob accomplished his goal of visiting all seven continents just this January.

Since founding Teska and Associates Inc. in 1995, Bob and Eileen have been providing quality and productivity services to Racine county companies through their partnership with Racine Area Manufacturing and Commerce (RAMAC) and, independently, throughout the country. Bob was devoted to his customers and loved surprising them with creative solutions to their problems.

Artist, punster, singer, lover of particle physics, home remodeler, and Mr. Fix It, Bob was, above all, the doting protector of his beloved family. Missing him terribly are his wife Eileen (nee Harnett), daughter Courtenay (Luke Pacholski), son Whitney (Julie), and grandchildren Elodie and Weston. His brother Jim (Cathy), and many relatives, friends and colleagues are remembering his omnipresent smile.

Bob was born in Racine, Wisconsin, to the late Henry (Hank) J. and Margaret A. Teska (nee Taleck) on May 17, 1949. As an organ donor, Bob is helping as many as 50 - 60 people, potentially worldwide. Donations in his memory to Versiti/Blood Research Institute, Attn: Foundation Office, 8733 W Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 or Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin 5003 Tradewinds Parkway Madison WI 53718 would be greatly appreciated. To honor him further, please consider registering as a donor yourself. www.organdonor.gov Please no flowers or cards. Instead, post memories of Bob on legacy.com or share them via email with his family.

A private celebration of Bob's life for family, friends, and colleagues will be held later this year.