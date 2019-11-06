Robert J. Truckey

6/4/1939 - 11/2/2019

RACINE - Born to Eternal Life on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Dvorak) for almost 60 years. Loving father of Mark (JoAnn), and Christopher (Deborah) Truckey. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Jonathan (Tiffany), Kayla and Stephen Truckey. Proud great-grandpa of Bella. He is further survived by good friend, Mike Perino; his four-legged buddy, Casper; other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Robert owned Truckey - Gross Insurance, which he retired from in 1999.

A visitation will be held on Thur., Nov 7, 2019 from 9-10AM. Immediately followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402. Private burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Thank you to Dr. Wills, all the staff at St. Monica's Assisted Living, and Ascension All Saint Hospital for the companionate care they showed to Robert. Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family, for online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.

