Robert J. Volk"Rob"

February 6, 1969 – September 1, 2019

RACINE – Robert John "Rob" Volk, age 50, passed away at Froedtert Hospital late Sunday evening, September 1, 2019 following a tragic automobile accident on August 9, 2019 in Whitewater on Highway 12.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Private entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts.

