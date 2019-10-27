Robert Jesse "Itzy" (Larsen) Itzenhuiser

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Obituary
Robert Jesse (Larsen) Itzenhuiser, "Itzy"

RACINE – Robert Jesse (Larsen) Itzenhuiser, 76, passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, with his family by his side.

In addition to his wife Karen of 56 years, he is survived by his children, Laurie (Gary) Kis of Racine, Jody (Stan) Kropidlowski of Green Bay, Michael Itzenhuiser and Jason Itzenhuiser, both of Racine.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, November 4th for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and funeral Mass will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m, with a brief visitation at 11 a.m. before the start of the service. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 27, 2019
