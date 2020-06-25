Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins

11-29-1989 - 6-20-2020

RACINE - Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins, age 30, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the current health pandemic a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

