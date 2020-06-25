Robert John Michael "Bobby" Hopkins
1989 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins

11-29-1989 - 6-20-2020

RACINE - Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins, age 30, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the current health pandemic a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
