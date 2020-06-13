Robert "Bear" Johnson Sr.

July 16, 1939 - June, 10, 2020

RACINE - Robert "Bear" Johnson Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Robert was born in Enterprise, MS on July 16, 1939, to the late Gilbert and Hattie Mae (nee: McGruder) Johnson. On November 8, 1958 he was united in marriage to Mattie Lena (nee: Price). To this union seven children were born.

In 1965 Robert and Mattie moved to Racine, where Robert worked many different jobs, including JI Case Company, retiring in 1992. Robert had many interests, namely cooking, fishing, and big family events: he was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Bucks fan. Robert was a gifted and blessed man who lived and loved life to the fullest!

Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 61 years Mattie Lena (nee: Price) Johnson, Brother Charlie L. Johnson of Durham, NC; Children: Debbie (Michael Oliver) Johnson, Walter (Rhonda Harden) Johnson of St. Paul, MN, Robert Jr. (Roseann) Johnson of Norfork, AR, Janice (Calvin) Martin, Elmer (Alnita) Johnson, Chedrick Johnson, Nikeya Johnson, Anthony Gordon, Thasie Gordon and Kim Gordon, all of Racine; Goddaughter DeVonda Butler of Atlanta, GA. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, as well as three grand-pets, Buddy, Henry, and R2.

In addition to his parents Gilbert and Hattie Mae Johnson, he is preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy D. Johnson and Denise S. Johnson, a granddaughter Kayomi Streeter, a brother Gilbert Johnson, and sister in-law Marva L. Johnson.

Services celebrating Robert "Bear" Johnson's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00-5:00pm with viewing to be held from 3:00-4:00 pm. And private services with the family from 4:00-5:00pm. Pastor Daryn Crenshaw Officiating.

In accordance with Racine county mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding.

