Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. Stamper.

Robert K. Stamper

January 12, 1937 - March 31, 2019

FRANKLIN – Robert K. Stamper, 82, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Bob was born in Crandon, WI on January 12, 1937 to Harlan and Opal (nee, Strong) Stamper. He married the former Diane Ricchio, celebrating 56 years of marriage. Bob served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Western Publishing after more than 37 years. He loved woodworking and was especially known for his Adirondack chairs. He played all types of sports when he was young and later spent his time fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Stamper; daughter, Ann (Dean) Devereaux; grandchildren, Eliza Devereaux, Trent Devereaux, Derek (Gina) Devereaux and Danny (Melanie) Devereaux; sister-in-law, June Ricchio; and his brothers-in-law, Danny Ricchio and Ed Sherman. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Nemitz.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elizabeth Residence, 9329 S 48th Street - Franklin, Wi 53132.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com