CALEDONIA - Passed away peacefully on March 7th at the age of 88. Cherished husband of Arlene (nee Dordel). Loving father of Mark (Cheryl) Krueger and Deborah (John) Rezell. Beloved grandpa of Sierra and Taylor Rezell. Also survived by a niece, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (13207 County Rd G, Caledonia, WI) on Thursday, March 14, starting at 9am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11am. Bob was a member of the Wisconsin Snowbirds Club in Alabama. He also enjoyed golfing in many different clubs and spending time working on many other activities for the club. Donations to Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital (Milw.) Palliative/ Hospice Care Unit appreciated. Heritage Funeral Homes 9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI 414-321-7440 heritagefuneral.com
|
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 13, 2019