Robert L. Blodgett

October 10, 1935 – June 9, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Robert "Bob" Lee Blodgett, age 84, found peace, surrounded with the love of his family, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Bob was born in Racine on October 10, 1935 to the late Howard and Helen (nee: Rusczcyk) Blodgett. He was a 1954 graduate of Washington Park High School. On October 20, 1956 in St. Edward's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Helyn (nee: Erhardt).

Bob was employed as a superintendent at Ametek. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Bob was an automobile enthusiast, enjoyed square dancing for many years, loved his home away from home at their long time camping trailer in Door County, was a self-taught home improvement expert – sharing his talents with others while helping family & friends with projects, and (in recent times) solved many word search puzzles. He enjoyed going down to Tom's shop, having coffee and visiting with the guys, and helping out wherever he was needed. Above all, Bob was all about family…they were his everything.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Helyn; their children, Deborah (Douglas) Haas, Thomas (Lynne) Blodgett, Todd (Tracey) Blodgett and Annmarie (Jay) Bertermann; grandchildren, Brian Haas, Stephanie (Brent) Peyton, Kari (Dayton) Olinger, Staci & Cory Blodgett, Brittaney & Hunter Bertermann; great-granddaughter, Lena Olinger; brother-in-law, Charles Feehrer; sister-in-law, Joyce Erhardt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was greeted in Heaven by his sister, Barbara Feehrer; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Robert) Cadem; brother-in-law, Clinton Erhardt; and by Helyn's parents, Helen & Herbert (nee: Thoennes) Erhardt.

Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street in Racine. A service celebrating Bob's life will follow on Monday at the church at 5:30 pm. In honor of Bob, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Kenneth Bastin and Dr. Michael Mullane for the compassionate care & support given in Bob's time of need. May God bless all you!

