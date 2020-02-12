Robert L. Jorgensen

March 26, 1938 - February 2, 2020

TOWN OF RAYMOND - "Bob" Reunited with his beloved wife Sheila M. (nee Duggan) on Sunday, February 2, 2020 age 81 years. Loving father of Shelley (Ken) Thomas. Proud grandpa of Leah (fiance Ryan Koniecko) Thomas. Dear brother of Marge (Larry) Pederson, Champ (Cheryl) Jorgensen and Les (Mary Lou) Jorgensen. Uncle of Rod (Ruth Meehan) Christensen, Dan (Connie) Pederson, Jon (Danielle) Jorgensen, Heidi (Dave) Michel, Kelly (Mike) Gaethke, Linda Maldonado, Jimmy (Megan) Jorgensen, Jeff (Kathy) Jorgensen, Scott (Karen) Jorgensen and Maggie Osborne.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Esther (nee Krueger) Jorgensen, a sister Rose Christensen, and nephews Bill Christensen and Rick Pederson.

Visitation Thursday, February 13 at the HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME from 3-5 pm with funeral service at 5 pm.

Life's joys were spending time with family, driving the tractor on the farm, playing sheepshead, bingo and gambling.

