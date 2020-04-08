Robert L. LeViseur

May 24, 1951-April 3, 2020

STURTEVANT – Robert L. LeViseur, Jr., age 68, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, with details to be shared when they become available. In the meantime, think of Bob next time you cast a line, get dealt a good hand, or sit beside a roaring bonfire. You will be missed, Old Man. Now, get home and let out the puppies!

