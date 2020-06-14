Robert L. Ochs
1925 - 2020
Robert L. Ochs

1925 - 2020

Racine - Robert L. Ochs, age 94, passed away Monday June 8, 2020 at Lakeshore at Siena. Robert was born in Racine on September 4, 1925, son of the late Walter and Lucille (nee: Jacobs) Ochs.

During World War II, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army in General Patton's tank corps. In April of 1948, he married the love of his life Margaret Wesnick at St. Rose Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Bob was employed with Styberg Engineering for nearly forty-five years. He was currently a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed his travels with Margaret throughout the U.S. and through Canada via the King's Highway from the Pacific to the Atlantic. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, his vegetable and flower gardens, and the senior bus trips with the church.

Bob will be dearly missed by his wife of 73 years, Margaret; sons, Ronald (Roberta) Ochs of Brantwood, WI. Randall (Janice) Ochs of Niagara, WI; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers-in-law; John Wesnick of Kenosha, Wi, Dick (Elaine) Wesnick of Billings, MT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, James (Kathy) Ochs; sister, Ruth (John) Weimer.

A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Veterans Outreach Program.

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
