Robert Lawrence Linstroth
1946 - 2020
Robert Lawrence Linstroth

November 22, 1946 - July 8, 2020

Robert L. Linstroth, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born on November 22, 1946 in Kenosha, WI, and was the son of the late Robert Earl and Clarice Louise (Gagnon) Linstroth.

Robert proudly served his country doing two tours in Vietnam in the US Army from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1968.

He was employed with Modine Manufacturing for 36 years, retiring in 2014.

Robert is survived by his three brothers and five sisters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Sunday, July 26 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: DAV-Disabled American Veterans, 1253 Scheuring Road, Suite, A, DePere, WI 54115-1070. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
