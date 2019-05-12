Robert Milo Ludtke

March 28, 1931 -May 10, 2019

UNION GROVE - Ludtke, Robert Milo, age 88, of Union Grove, (formerly of Waterford) Wisconsin, died peacefully at Oak Ridge Care Center on May 10, 2019.

Bob was born to the late Milo and Clara (nee. Lutz) Ludtke on March 28, 1931 in West Allis. After proudly serving his country in the Air Force, he married the love of his life Judith Heck. They were residents of Waterford for 60 + years and Bob worked as a laborer in the commercial construction industry. Bob was a long-time member of the Lion's Club and American Legion Post 20. He was a co-owner of "Off the Wall Plaster" in Burlington. He was an avid bowler, loved to bartend, and he watched all sports; especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks. Bob loved to go on casino trips with friends and family. He grew the most beautiful roses which will bloom for many years to come.

Bob is survived by two brothers: Tom (Lori) Ludtke, Jon (Jean) Ludtke; one sister: Dorothy (Lee) Bladow, and way too many to mention nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Judith, two brothers: Jene and Dan; one sister: Judy.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM with a service starting at 2:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Committal Service and burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery (approximately 3 PM). A light lunch held at the church will follow the Committal Service. (approximately 3:30 PM). In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Bob's family suggest memorials to American Legion Post 20.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI 53185

(262)534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com