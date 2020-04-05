Robert "Bob" Osenga

September 24, 1929 - April 1, 2020

Robert "Bob" Osenga passed away at the Union Grove Veteran's Home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on September 24, 1929 in Union Grove and was a life-long resident. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 as a tank commander. Bob loved his dairy farm. He ran the farmer originally with his father, John and later with his son, John. Nothing gave Bob greater pleasure than being on the farm.

Bob married Marilyn Phelps on September 30, in 1950 and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter, Gretchen (Chuck) Augustin and son, John (Sally) Osenga; 2 grandsons, Joe (Amanda) Osenga and David (Karen) Osenga; 4 great grandchildren.

There will be a private service and burial at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home for his wonderful care over the last 7 years. Suggested memorials would be to the Wisconsin Veteran's Home or the Union Grove Congregational Church.

