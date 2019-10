Robert P. Van Susteren

Robert died on October 11, 2019 at the age of 91.

His body was cremated as he entered fully into the mystery of Christ.

Any formal memorial service, will be left to the memory of the many whom Bob and Kathy came To know and love.

Praise be Jesus and his Mother Mary.

