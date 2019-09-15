Robert R. Connell
December 22, 1965 – September 7, 2019
RACINE – Robert Richard Connell, 53, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on September 7, 2019.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
