Robert R. McCarty
1933 - 2020
Robert R. McCarty

June 21, 1933 – June 10, 2020

RACINE – Robert Raymond McCarty, age 86; passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Robert was born in Trout Creek, Michigan on June 21, 1933 to the late Alvin & Mayme (nee: Dishaw) McCarty. Bob faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean War. On April 4, 1959 in St. Edward's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Carol S. (nee: Spinsky).

Bob was employed by JI Case Co. for over 28 years, retiring in 1992. He was a proud member of the VFW and of Country Cousins (amateur radio club). He loved spending time with family…they were his everything.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; their daughters, Constance (Al) Schuster, Lori (Jim) Calverley, Pat (Robert) Constable and Nancy McCarty; grandchildren, Valerie & Veronica Heiser, Robert Creekpaum III, Nicholas & Cody Calverley; great-grandchildren, Jonas Heiser, Nathaniel Green Jr.; Sylas, Solomon & Simeon Heiser; sister, Glenda (Tom) Lancelot; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Alvin & Mayme; granddaughter, Jennifer Creekpaum; sisters, Betty (Jim) Lorendo & Mary (William) LaPlant; brothers, Alvin McCarty, Jr. & Leslie McCarty; sister-in-law, Barbara (Thomas Sr.) Zarzecki; Carol's parents, Bernard (Mildred) Spinski; niece, Deanna Zarzecki; and nephews, Robert & Richard Zarzecki.

In accordance with Bob's wishes, private family services were held in the funeral home. Interment was held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Bob, offer a kind deed to someone in need. For those who wish, cards & condolences may be mailed to the funeral home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
