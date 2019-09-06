Robert 'Majik' S. Maciejewski

KENOSHA - Robert S. Maciejewski, 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st St. Kenosha, WI 53143, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Wednesday at church from 12 p.m. until the time of Mass.

Bob's family would like to thank the Racine Police Department for their dedicated support of him, the inpatient rehab Unit, the ICU staff, and Dr. Michael P. Owen at Ascension All - Saints for their compassionate and wonderful care.

