Robert S. "Majik" Maciejewski (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. "Majik" Maciejewski.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
2020 91st St.
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
2020 91st St.
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert 'Majik' S. Maciejewski

KENOSHA - Robert S. Maciejewski, 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st St. Kenosha, WI 53143, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Wednesday at church from 12 p.m. until the time of Mass.

Bob's family would like to thank the Racine Police Department for their dedicated support of him, the inpatient rehab Unit, the ICU staff, and Dr. Michael P. Owen at Ascension All - Saints for their compassionate and wonderful care.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.