Robert Sukkert

May 14, 1927 - November 24, 2019

Sukkert, Robert age 92, of Waterford, passed away November 24, 2019 at Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Robert was born on May 14, 1927 in Oak Creek, WI, the son of August and Emma (nee. Hoffman) Sukkert. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert married Marcy E. Baumeister on July 8, 1950 in Oak Creek. They raised four children in the Oak Creek area before moving to Waterford in 1995. Robert worked in maintenance and hydraulic repair for Ladish Company in Cudahy, where he had retired. He loved to fish and spend time with his wife and children.

Survived by four children: Mark (Jan), Jerry (Marinen), Dawn (Steve)Gross, and Jeff (Sharon); eighteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 68 years, Marcy, on February 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 Noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM, please meet in the chapel.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

