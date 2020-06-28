Robert T. McCoy

June 25, 1933 - June 23, 2020

RACINE - "I, Robert 'Bob' Theodore McCoy, 86, smiled and began my journey into eternal life with my Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by my loving family."

Robert was born in Oil City, PA on June 25, 1933, the son of Robert Joseph and Burletta Elizabeth (Baker) McCoy. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oskaloosa College in Iowa. He was employed by Aerus-Electrolux as a door-to-door salesman for nearly 50 years of service. He was known as Bob, "The Real McCoy". On October 7, 1977, Robert was united in marriage to Alberta "Aldonna" Molinaro Lupi.

Robert's passion was for his family and friends to have a personal relationship with Christ as their Savior. His life's Bible verse was Phillippians 1:21, "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Robert i now living his "gain" and desires his family and friends to one day join him. To that end, he would say, "Be There".

Surviving are his wife, Aldonna: children, Robert, David, Colleen and Jeaneen, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Cindy, Jeff and families.

As a member of Community Church of the Nazarene, his visitation will be held there on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Masks are requested. A private family memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery, with Pastor Rich Doering officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to www.youthforChristwi.com

