Robert T. McCoy
1933 - 2020
Robert T. McCoy

June 25, 1933 - June 23, 2020

RACINE - "I, Robert 'Bob' Theodore McCoy, 86, smiled and began my journey into eternal life with my Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by my loving family."

Robert was born in Oil City, PA on June 25, 1933, the son of Robert Joseph and Burletta Elizabeth (Baker) McCoy. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oskaloosa College in Iowa. He was employed by Aerus-Electrolux as a door-to-door salesman for nearly 50 years of service. He was known as Bob, "The Real McCoy". On October 7, 1977, Robert was united in marriage to Alberta "Aldonna" Molinaro Lupi.

Robert's passion was for his family and friends to have a personal relationship with Christ as their Savior. His life's Bible verse was Phillippians 1:21, "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Robert is now living his "gain" and desires his family and friends to one day join him. To that end, he would say, "Be There".

Surviving are his wife, Aldonna: children, Robert, David, Colleen and Jeaneen, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Cindy, Jeff and families.

As a member of Community Church of the Nazarene, his visitation will be held there on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Masks are requested. A private family memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery, with Pastor Rich Doering officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to www.youthforChristwi.com

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:45 - 12:45 PM
Community Church of the Nazarene
JUL
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Community Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
I am sad to hear of Bob's passing. Over the years our paths had crossed, he was always smiling always positive about life. My prayers go out to his family and friends. I know the heavens will be happier with Bob in it.
Lois V Norton
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
June 26, 2020
Im truly grateful to have known Bob for the short time that I was allowed. I enjoyed Bobs love for life and his family. Im truly sorry for your loss McCoy family and pray for Gods peace and comfort during this difficult time. Love ❤ you all Tom & Lisa Korabik
Thomas Korabik
Friend
