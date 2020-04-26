Robert T. "Bob" Urbush (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. "Bob" Urbush.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert "Bob" T. Urbush

June 30, 1944 – April 20, 2020

WATERFORD – Robert Thomas Urbush, age 75; beloved husband of Susan "Sue" (nee: Schmidt) Urbush, dear father of June Marie (Vincent) Costanzo and the late Carrie Sue Urbush, and adored grandfather of Alexander Robert Costanzo; passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020.

A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 S. First Street Waterford, WI 53185) at 11:30 am with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Exchange (345 Hickory Hollow Rd. Waterford) to continue celebrating Bob's life. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday (July 11th) from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RE-VISIT THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR CONFIRMED SERVICE DATE & TIME. Full obituary is available on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.