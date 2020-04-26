Robert "Bob" T. Urbush

June 30, 1944 – April 20, 2020

WATERFORD – Robert Thomas Urbush, age 75; beloved husband of Susan "Sue" (nee: Schmidt) Urbush, dear father of June Marie (Vincent) Costanzo and the late Carrie Sue Urbush, and adored grandfather of Alexander Robert Costanzo; passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020.

A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 S. First Street Waterford, WI 53185) at 11:30 am with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Exchange (345 Hickory Hollow Rd. Waterford) to continue celebrating Bob's life. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday (July 11th) from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RE-VISIT THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR CONFIRMED SERVICE DATE & TIME. Full obituary is available on the funeral home website.

