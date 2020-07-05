Robert "Bob" T. Urbush

June 30, 1944 – April 20, 2020

WATERFORD – Robert Thomas Urbush, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Bob was born in Racine on June 30, 1944 to the late Anton and Joan (nee: Zalewski) Urbush. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. On October 4, 1969 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bob was united in marriage with the love of his life, Susan G. Schmidt. Bob and Sue lived in Racine until 1997, when they moved to Waterford, where they loved living waterside of the Fox River.

Bob was employed with SC Johnson Wax for over 40 years, retiring in 2003. He was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine and, since moving to Waterford, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Bob was a member of the SCJ 20 Year Club, SCJ Fishing Club and the Southport Pistol Club. Among his interests, he was a fishing, hunting, trap shooting enthusiast. As a great fan of sports, Bob played in various volleyball & softball leagues and had coached his daughters' volleyball teams at Holy Name. Above all, Bob was all about his family. They were his everything.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 50 years, Susan "Sue"; adored daughter, June Marie (Vincent) Costanzo; favorite grandson, Alexander Robert Costanzo; nieces & nephews, Leann Pomaville (great-niece, Kiera Roome & great-nephew, Conner Roome), Mark (Lynn) Pomaville & family, John (Marisa) Beffel & family and special niece, Teresa McCabe; other dear relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Bob was greeted in Heaven by his beautiful daughter, Carrie Sue Urbush (who passed away on December 18, 1993); sister, Carol (Charles) Beffel; Sue's parents, Gilbert & Dorothy Schmidt; and sister-in-law, June (Michael) Pomaville.

Services celebrating Bob's life will be held at the Cotton Exchange "Plantation Hall" (345 Hickory Hollow Rd. Waterford) on Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 am with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Cotton Exchange "Plantation Hall" beginning at 9:30 am on Saturday. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com