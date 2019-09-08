Robert W. Quam Sr.

May 30, 1957 - September 5, 2019

RACINE - Robert W Quam Sr., age 62, passed away at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha on September 5th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Racine on May 30, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Racine. On Valentine's Day 1981, Bob was united in marriage to Robin Carbajal (nee: Smith). Bob was a contractor that could best be described as a "jack of all trades" and could fix or build just about anything. Bob's hobbies included bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and coaching baseball and football.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 38 years, Robin Quam. His son Robert Jr. (Samantha) Quam and grandson Robert III; daughter Sara Eeg (Jeremy) and grandchildren Carsen, Cameron, and Kassidy; and step-daughter Melissa Carbajal and grandsons Peyton, Sam, and Ethan. He is further survived by his loyal canine companion Blue, as well as a great group of lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Vivian.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Humane Society or Racine Youth Sports have been suggested.

