Robert W. Quam Sr. (1957 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Robert W. Quam Sr.

May 30, 1957 - September 5, 2019

RACINE - Robert W Quam Sr., age 62, passed away at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha on September 5th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Humane Society or Racine Youth Sports have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 11, 2019
