Robert W. Quam Sr.
May 30, 1957 - September 5, 2019
RACINE - Robert W Quam Sr., age 62, passed away at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha on September 5th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Humane Society or Racine Youth Sports have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com