Robin Lee Wilson

July 30, 1948 - September 18, 2019

Robin Lee Wilson, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee on September 18, 2019.

Robin was born to the late Robert and Betty (nee Clabaugh) Wilson on July 30, 1948 in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Diane Baker on November 3, 1968 in Greenfield, WI.

Robin is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Renae Wilson, Rachelle (Clayton Mitchell) Wilson, and Neal Wilson; grandchild, Avery Mitchell; brothers: Corey (Kim) and Todd (Catherine) Wilson; sister-in-law, Jodi Wilson, as well as many relatives and friends. Robin is preceded in death by his sister, Candace Wilson and his brother, Randall Wilson.

A memorial service for Robin will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Holly Anderle officiating and music by Robin's cousin, Greg Wilson. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Robin's final resting place will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek.

Memorials may be directed to UW Milwaukee School of Nursing, Milwaukee Public Radio or Milwaukee Public Television. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

The family would like to thank all the staff at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee for their care of Robin and the Wilson's Coffee & Tea staff for their support.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361