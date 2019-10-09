Robin Lee Wilson

July 30, 1948 - September 18, 2019

Robin Lee Wilson, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee on September 18, 2019.

A memorial service for Robin will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Holly Anderle officiating and music by Robin's cousin, Greg Wilson. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Robin's final resting place will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek.

Memorials may be directed to UW Milwaukee School of Nursing, Milwaukee Public Radio or Milwaukee Public Television. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

