Robin R. (Nee: Stindle) Feeler
1967 - 2020
Robin R. Feeler(Nee: Stindle)

September 18, 1967 - July 13, 2020

RACINE - Robin R. Feeler, age 52, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, September 18, 1967, daughter of Joyce (Nee: Karls) and Robert Stindle.

Robin was a graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 1985." On May 20, 2000 in Racine she was united in marriage to James L. Feeler. Robin enjoyed crafts, playing in various pool leagues, horse shoe tournaments, traveling, trips to the casino, and had a great love for animals.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of twenty years, James; her children, Heather Stindle, "her BFF" Krystal Morgan, Steven Morgan, Mark (Ashley) Morgan Jr., Candie Morgan, Katie Morgan, Adam Eppler, Austin Feeler; host of grandchildren; her mother, Joyce Stindle; sisters and brothers, inseparable loving sister from day one, Pamela Stindle Moore, Vicki Stephen (Chuck), Mike (Laura) Stindle, Timothy (Sue) Stindle; mother-in-law, Lillian Feeler "Grannie"; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda (Jack) Martini, Dylan Miller; her Godson, Wesley Moore; special niece, Angela Wilkerson (Joseph) Sanchez; furry companions, Kahuna, Navajo, Remy, and Jack; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stindle; and sister, Cindy Stindle; and first husband, Mark Morgan Sr.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 4:00pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 2:00pm until time of service at 4:00pm.

A very special thank you to Dr. Marc Kennedy, nurse Ginnie, Dr. Kathy Beck and staff at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
