Rodger C. Klamm, Sr.

May 8, 1942 - November 3, 2019

RACINE - With his family by his side, Rodger C. Klamm Sr., age 77, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon November 3, 2019. Rodger was born in Racine on May 8, 1942, son of the late Karl and Shirley (nee: Nelson) Klamm.

On May 11, 1974, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley A. Elliott, at First Methodist Church. Rodger was a journeyman diesel mechanic for Leaseway and Saunders Trucking, and later was employed with the City of Racine Parks Department (member of Local Union 67) for 22 years until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Faithbridge Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fixing all things mechanical and rebuilding cars, tractors and trucks. Always the creative problem-solver, there was never a job too big. Rodger was also an inventor, including an indestructible toilet paper dispenser for the City of Racine. He had a kind heart and generous nature, forever willing to lend a helping hand. Rodger enjoyed helping family and friends by using his many talents. Above all, he enjoyed time with his family. He is fondly remembered by his family and friends for his tremendous sense of humor, tireless work-ethic, and ability to roll with whatever life threw his way.

Rodger will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-five years, Shirley; children, Daryl Klamm, Rodger Klamm Jr., Kory (Kelly) Klamm, Tami (Aaron) Rich, Sherilyn Klamm; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, K. Jack (Monica) Klamm, JoAnn (Vince) Novak, Bruce (Anita) Klamm, Phillip (Mary Jo) Klamm, Linda Meshenky, Sharman (Robert) Hyatt, Connie (Robert) Sharp, Tom (Betty) Klamm; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Rodger was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Chase.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:00 pm. Visitation from 10am until time of service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Ave.

Thank you to our family members for all their prayers and support during these past few years. The family extends a special thank you to Jocelyn, ICU RN, for her compassionate care.

