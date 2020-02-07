Rodney (Rod) Ralph Fraid

November 1, 1946 - February 1, 2020

Rodney (Rod) Ralph Fraid, 73, passed away due to complications from a fall on February 1, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.

Rod was born November 1, 1946, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which Rod affectionately referred to as "God's country". Rod was the youngest child of Florence (Revall) and Clifford Fraid. Rod loved to reminisce about his days in high school performing in theater productions and wearing his shako while performing in the Mary Bradford High School Marching Band. In college, Rod was a business major but never lost his love for theater. In 1971, Rod married Christine Krumm and was delighted that this union produced his favorite, and only daughter, Stacy Fraid. Rod enjoyed a successful and busy career as a salesman for Sales Force. His theater hobby continued in acting, directing, and stage building. During his life, Rod was actively involved with Mukwonago Players, Waukesha Civic Theater, and American Inside Theater. Rod met Colette Nelson while working on a production of "Don't Drink the Water" at Waukesha Civic Theater. The two fell in love and were married on March 31,1990 at the same theater where they first met. Family circumstances led them to move to Denver, Colorado, where Rod spent the rest of his years promoting Wisconsin to Denverites. Rod worked for the city of Denver for several years before retiring to spend more time with his family and their many pets. Although Rod bravely dealt with Alzheimers and Parkinsons, he kept his warm heart and his sense of humor. Rod enjoyed socializing at the Senior Center and creating beautiful works of art at home. Rod will be remembered as a loving father, devoted husband, and great conversationalist to friends and strangers.

Rod is survived by his daughter Stacy Fraid, wife Colette Fraid, sister-in-law, Julie Fraid, nephew Dean (Helen) Struthers, and many other Wisconsin family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jean Struthers and Judy Ekornaas, and brother Raymond Fraid.

A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin, time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Rod's name to the of America.