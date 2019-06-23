Rogelio Rodriguez

September 15, 1958 - June 18, 2019

RACINE - Rogelio Rodriguez, 60, passed away in Ascension-All Saints on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico on September 15, 1958 the son of Juan and Jesus (nee: Arenas) Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez had been employed by the Cree Corporation for over 20 years. He was enjoyed playing and watching soccer, cooking, walking his dogs, listening and dancing to Mexican Music.

Surviving are his two children, Ericko Rodriguez, of Racine, and Sarita (Jorge) Ornelas, of Kenosha; four grandchildren, Jenessa, Cecelia, Giovanni, and Malia; mother, Jesus Arenas, 11 siblings, Juana, Miguel, Socorro, Rosa, Erika, Pablo, Oswaldo, Maria. Salvador, Moises, Martin, and Arturo Rodriguez Arenas, all in Mexico. Mr. Rodriguez is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan, and brother, Javier.

A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26th, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

