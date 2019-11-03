Roger Barker

October 6, 1961 - October 26, 2019

Roger Barker,58, formally of Racine, died 26 October 2019 at the University of Minnesota Hospital. He will be so miss by his friends and family.

Roger was born on 6 October 1961 to the late Hubert and Magnolia(Morris) Barker. Roger was employed as a waiter for multiple restaurants and served as a host for serval hotel which his personality made him the right person for those jobs. Roger loved listening to music,and enjoyed life. Roger is survived by his daughter Rasha, and his brothers and sisters Huburt (Tootie) Jr, Nathan, Terry, Gwen(baby) Vernon(bud), Patricia, and Jerry, in addition to lots of nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda and Diane Barker.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held in his honor at the Better Way Ministry, 3300 Washington Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin on the 9 November, 2019 @ 11 O'clock am.