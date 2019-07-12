Roger D. Acord

November 27, 1936 - July 5, 2019

RACINE - Roger Dean Acord, 82, passed away July 5, 2019 at his home in Caledonia surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a short memorial to follow at 11:00 AM at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine. A lunch for all attendees will follow at Preservation Hall, directly across the street from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the ACLU.

