Roger F. Luetten

February 27, 1931 - July 25, 2019

Age 88, of Burlington passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva, WI. He was born February 27, 1931 to Curt and Mary (nee Nienhaus) Luetten in Burlington, WI. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington. Roger attended St. Charles Grade school and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Roger served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1950 through 1954. Roger worked as an electrician; he was employed at Luetten Electric before moving to Rewald Electric where he worked for many years. Roger was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Burlington Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Roger also loved playing cards.

Roger is survived by his sisters Jane Siegler and Rita Graul, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Mary Ann (Ray) Seidel, Evelyn (Dale) Otto, Lucille (Al) Frederick, Ralph (LuAnn) Luetten and Aileen Luetten.

Memorials, in honor of Roger, may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 10:00AM until 11:30AM, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

