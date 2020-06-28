Roger Joseph Hochhalter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Joseph Hochhalter

Roger Joseph Hochhalter of Winchester, WI formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away On June 25,2020 at the age of 79 after several years of dealing with LewyBody Dimentia and Parkinson's. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Anna Hochhalter and brother-in-law Arlen Koenigsreiter. Roger is survived by his wife Carole(nee Koenigsreiter), sons Steven(Barbara) of Milwaukee and David(Rochelle) of Mount Pleasant, WI, three sisters Joyce Hochhalter, Carol(Larry) Cahak, and Susan Haase. Further survived by sister-in-law Sandra Koenigsreiter, dear friend Jodean Labreck, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He worked 23 years at McQuay/Perfex in Milwaukee and 16 years at PPG Ind. In Oak Creek until he retired in 2001 to his home on South Turtle Lake, in Winchester, WI.

Visitation on Wednesday July 1st at 11:00 a.m. Service at 12:00 p.m at Bolger Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel

www.bolgerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolger Funeral & Cremation Service
1212 1St Ave
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 356-6006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved