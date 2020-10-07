Roger Lee Glodowski

RACINE - Roger Glodowski passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 in Kenosha.

Roger was born in Racine to the late Delwyn and Velva (nee Peters) Glodowski. He was united in marriage with Pat (nee Nickelsen) on April 24, 1969 and spent a beautiful 51 years together. Roger was an avid trap and skeet shooter at the Windchester Gun Club. He was a long-time motorcycle rider and enjoyed spending his time golfing. He owned a small business with close friend, James Solberg, called Chief Crankcase that manufactured and sold crankcases for antique Indian motorcycles. Roger was also a lifelong aficionado of German Shorthair Pointers.

Left to cherish Rogers memories is his wife Pat Fitzgerald; children: Inga Glodowski, Christopher Glodowski, Kathy Kruckeberg; grandchildren: Ajax Hershberger, Zac Hershberger, Isaac Glodowski, Lilly Glodowski; and sister Carol Glodowski-Starr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online memorials may be shared at wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kenosha Place Senior Living for taking care of Roger in his final moments.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI, 53405

(262)634-3361