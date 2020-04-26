Roger Owen Hougard

MOUNT PLEASANT – Roger O. Hougard, 68, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Hougard; children, Amy, Jason and Rachel; his grandchildren and his sisters, Cheryl, Bonny and Debby.

A private service and interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

