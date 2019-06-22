Roger "Mike" Walker Jr.

April 11, 1977 - June 16, 2019

RACINE - Roger "Mike" Walker Jr., 42, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Sunday, June 16th, after losing his courageous battle with cancer. "Mike" was born in Kenosha on April 11, 1977 the son of Roger L. and Regina Marie (nee: Harris) Walker Sr.

On November 16, 2018, he was united in marriage to Con Chita Dennis-Bruce. "Mike" had been employed by InSinkErator for over 13 years. He was an avid reader, produced his own podcast, and was an accomplished guitarist.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Con Chita; stepsons, Jeffrey Bruce and Deshawn Bruce; mother, Regina Marie Walker; brothers, Jeremy (Marge) Walker; Stephen Walker, and Marquon Gardner; special goddaughters, Xzaundria and Xzayashae Rockette. "Mike" is also survived by other relatives, and a host of friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger L Walker Sr.

His Memorial Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, June 23rd at 11:00 a.m., with Apostle Norris Johnson officiating.

