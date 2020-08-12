Rolland W. Graf

July 17,1936 - August 9, 2020

Rolland W. Graf of Union Grove passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9th at his home. He was born in Chippewa Falls on July 17,1936. His family later moved to Milwaukee where he spent his early years. He attended St. Leo's Catholic School and Messmer HS where he played football and basketball. Rollie graduated from St. Norbert College where he played forward on the Green Knights basketball team.

After a short stint in the army as a 2nd Lieutenant, he married Clare Gilson at St. Hubert's Church in Rosiere, WI. As educators, both he and his wife taught at Berlin HS; then moved to Elcho, WI and taught at Elcho HS. He was called to active duty with the 32nd Red Army Division for the "Berlin Crisis" and achieved the rank of Captain. He then attended Purdue University where he received his graduate degree. His family moved to Union Grove where he was a guidance counselor at UGHS. He then was employed as an educator and administrator for Racine/Kenosha Technical Institute, later to become Gateway Tech.

Rollie loved sports and assisted in youth basketball sessions on Saturdays, coaching his three sons and their friends.

Traveling was part of the family with many camping trips throughout the US. Later, he and Clare traveled to many European countries, Cuba, Russia and many more.

Rollie was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish since 1965. He was an American Legion member and Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rolland "Cy" and Dorothy Graf; his in-laws, Blanche and Wallace Gilson; niece, Georgina Collura; brother-in-law Joe Collura and James Gilson; sister-in-law, Kathy Graf.

He is survived by his four children, Rollie Jr, Jeffrey (Carolyn Wilson), Robert (Rina), and Rachel (Clay) Nelson; grandchildren Matthew, Lauren (Josh) Stephany, Sarah, Lindsey, Ryan, Matt, Kim, Lydia; great grandchild Gideon Stephany. He is further survived by his brother, William; sister, Nancy Collura; brother-in-law and wife, Francis and Donna Gilson; sister-in-law, Lynn Gilson; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 9am-11am at the funeral home. Prayer service will begin at 11 am. Full military honors will immediately follow. Please be sure to wear a mask in accordance with the State mandate.

The family wishes to thank the Yorkville/Union Grove Rescue Squad for their valiant efforts to resuscitate Rollie.

Memorials can be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, American Heart Association, Yorkville/ Union Grove Rescue Squad, or Graham Public Library.

